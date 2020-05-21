Letter to the Editor: Council should consider essentials when it comes to budget

They and staff spoke of “trimming” the budgets where they can. It’s obvious that city revenue will be seriously effect by the pandemic, especially since tourism, development, housing, lodging, dining, services, activity fees are the bedrock of the city’s revenue.

Council should be discussing more than “trimming costs” and should be discussing what are the essential services and what are not. The citizens want those essential services to be at the top of the list and for the city’s leaders to make the hard decisions on reducing costs, possibly slashing costs and if necessary raising taxes. Across the board, budget reductions never seem to work. Effective leaders focus on what is essential and reduce what is not. This is not going to be a short-term economic downturn. I urge our citizens to review the city’s 2019 budget to understand where our revenue and costs reside.