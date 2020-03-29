Letter to the Editor: Council's priorities inconsistent

Regarding Councilmember Jim McCarthy’s letter to the editor on 3/22/20:

Mr. McCarthy said that several councilmembers have stated their first priority is addressing the pension liability. However, this is inconsistent with what the council has said and done. As reported in the Arizona Daily Sun on March 20, every member of the council, except Councilmember Salas, said they supported placing some kind of housing bond on the ballot in November, with many calling the housing issue their top priority. While the pension debt may be a priority of two councilmembers, council can only act by majority.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Deasy did not say anywhere in his letter that the city council is borrowing money. He simply expressed his opinion that the highest priority of the council should be figuring out how to pay down the $112 million, and growing, public safety pension debt rather than giving direction on projects that will require the city to ask voters to authorize borrowing more money. Mr. Deasy stated that the council should have a plan to pay off prior debt before asking voters to authorize more debt.