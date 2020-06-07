Letter to the Editor: Council needs to be more clear, consistent on guidelines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In their decisions regarding gatherings of people, Flagstaff City Council has some serious inconsistencies around COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations.

The CDC guidelines recommend “wearing cloth face coverings … especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” “maintaining 6-feet social distancing to slow the spread of the virus,” and “Cancel community-wide mass gatherings.” See https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.

The city authorized the FUSD graduation parade, which had over 2,000 people, most without masks, and many not social distancing. High-fives and hugs abounded. Clearly, it was not communicated well enough to the public that onlookers were expected to respect CDC guidelines. Meanwhile the 4th of July parade was canceled.