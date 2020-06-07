Letter to the Editor: Council needs to be more clear, consistent on guidelines

In their decisions regarding gatherings of people, Flagstaff City Council has some serious inconsistencies around COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations.
The CDC guidelines recommend “wearing cloth face coverings … especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” “maintaining 6-feet social distancing to slow the spread of the virus,” and “Cancel community-wide mass gatherings.” See https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.
The city authorized the FUSD graduation parade, which had over 2,000 people, most without masks, and many not social distancing. High-fives and hugs abounded. Clearly, it was not communicated well enough to the public that onlookers were expected to respect CDC guidelines. Meanwhile the 4th of July parade was canceled.
Then, the Flagstaff Community Market was denied a permit despite having a safety plan and commitment to follow CDC recommendations to protect the public. Local farmers should be able to sell their produce just like the grocery stores, especially when in the open air. Now Movies on the Square is reopening downtown as a drive-in. At face value, this seems OK, but without communicating expectations this could turn into a massive tailgate party. The unclear communication and inconsistencies make some question the sincerity of Flagstaff City Council or their basic understanding of the situation.
Our community leaders need to remain consistent in their decisions, communicate, and match their actions to their rhetoric. Otherwise, how do we expect others to take these precautions seriously? As daily infection rates and deaths continue to rise, consistency in our elected officials’ behavior is now more important than ever.
JOHN LLOYD
Flagstaff
