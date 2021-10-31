Letter to the Editor: Council in another jam when it comes to traffic congestion?

The Flagstaff City Council had an opportunity this week to positively address a proposed new overpass extending Lone Tree Road over the railroad tracks to join up with Route 66. However, some of the councilmembers professed concern over the project being "too focused on cars." Well, duh! If any of them have been paying attention to the increased amount of vehicular traffic on our major east/west and north/south streets, they would understand the need to provide more choices for those vehicles.

Of course, most of these current councilmembers and many of their former colleagues have shown their predilection for awarding contracts to builders of large structures (which will bring thousands of additional vehicles to the city) instead of showing some concern for exactly where all those vehicles will be able to ride.

It's way past the time for voters to consider this choice when making their selections for the next city council. Future candidates should be held accountable for their response to such decisions. Think about this the next time you're sitting in the parking lots that used to be named Butler Avenue, Route 66 and Milton Road waiting for the glacier-paced movement of the traffic!

DAVE WASHABAU

Flagstaff

