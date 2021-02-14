Letter to the Editor: Council controversy sends shock through Indigenous community

I was shocked to hear the YouTube audio on Facebook of the conversation between Councilmember Adam Shimoni and Flagstaff Shelter Services Executive Director Ross Altenbaugh about an Indigenous advocate for the unsheltered. Ms. Altenbaugh used vulgar language and Mr. Shimoni didn’t even say she should stop. As an Indigenous person their whole conversation showed me they don't really want to treat our Indigenous unsheltered relatives with respect.

It's upsetting that the city council seems totally OK with this and doesn't want to hold Mr. Shimoni or Ms. Altenbaugh accountable for how they spoke about our Indigenous community members. Councilmember Adam Shimoni should recuse himself from any future votes dealing with Flagstaff Shelter Services, and Flagstaff Shelter Services should add an Indigenous person to the board of directors.

And just recently, Mr. Shimoni deleted a Facebook live conversation with Ms. Altenbaugh about the shelter. According to the ACLU website, this is illegal because “government actors cannot delete public matters designated for public discussion that create a public forum.” Mr Shimoni should follow the law and put it back up for the public to see.

KAT JIM

Flagstaff

