Letter to the Editor: Cooley letter about O'Halleran couldn't be more off

I was astounded by Beatrice Cooley's recent letter to the editor about Tom O'Halleran's record being misrepresented by his opponent. That couldn't be further from the actual truth!

O'Halleran voted with Trump 54% of the time during the 115th Congress. For context, in that same Congress, both Rep. Gallego (17%) and Rep. Grijalva (10.4%) somehow managed to keep their voting with Trump under 20%. And in the 116th Congress, even Ann Kirkpatrick (used to be CD-1 and now is CD-2) only voted with Trump 2.8% of the time, while O'Halleran backed Trump on almost 32% of bills!

More importantly than just numbers, though, O'Halleran's votes aren't benign. He voted with Trump to roll back banking regulations, to praise and support ICE while children are held in cages separated from their families, and he joined Republicans calling for cuts to Social Security and Medicare just last month. Guess I'm not surprised though -- even though he changed parties to become Democrat, his poor votes show his values are still the same.

Eva has the integrity and grit to stand up against Trump's corrupt agenda. Tom's proven that he doesn't.

DEBBIE LEAVITT

Flagstaff

