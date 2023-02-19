Education is a pillar of any successful democracy. Our children need the teachers, the facilities and the material to learn. If any of these facets of learning are inadequate, those that inherit our country will be woefully unprepared to thrive.

Recently, the Arizona state government made a correct decision to fund our schools. A new proposition needs to be passed to prevent the annual hand-wringing and anxiety about the availability of monies necessary to keep our schools open. Teachers need to get paid more. We need to make sure K-12 schools have the space and the technology necessary in 2023 for our students to learn.

Once states like Arizona, Florida, Virginia and Texas start having their governor and their legislature decide what our children can read and learn then we are traversing a dangerous path. Censorship of topics can lead to a politically motivated curriculum that will prevent our children from learning accurate American and civil history.

Education starts in the home. Exposing our children to a variety of books, impressing to them the importance of studying, and encouraging them to pursue a higher education or an education at a trade school are tenants that are universally accepted. Just as important is our children’s education in their schools. Control needs to stay local. Parents, educators and school boards should outline our children's curriculum, not our politicians.

Sincerely,

GREGORY JARRIN, MD

Whiteriver