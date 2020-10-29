Letter to the Editor: Contrast in candidates leads voter to lean Begay

Some elections have more contrast in candidates than ever thought imaginable. You may be thinking national but I’m thinking local: District 4 County Supervisor. Because they affect local issues, local elections can affect us more than national races.

Bob Thorpe, a term-out state Representative, announced his run for state Senate when Sylvia Allen said she wouldn’t. Allen reversed her decision possibly because Republican leaders were convinced Thorpe would lose that race.

Judy Begay was raised in the Navajo tradition and learned to “sharpen both sides of the axe”; meaning, live her Navajo heritage while becoming knowledgeable of the Anglo world. She earned a BA in Business Management and an MA in Organizational Management.

Thorpe’s political career is hallmarked by limiting local governments: mandating short-term rentals be controlled by the state, attempting to block minimum wages being set locally and restricting county supervisors having input on water decisions. So, why’s he running for local government? Begay was involved as Tuba City’s regional Housing Authority Director along with other local endeavors.