Letter to the Editor: Continue recognizing, telling stories of nurses on front lines

Nurses directly caring for patients with COVID-19 throughout this country need to be thanked profusely. They are the front line healthcare workers who knowingly gown up, with masks, gloves and face shields in place, to care for these very ill patients. Nurses throughout the hospital go into the rooms of patients with the novel coronavirus multiple times a day to give medicine and intravenous fluid. They move their patients in and out of bed and assist them every way possible. Sunday's article does a great job describing how Flagstaff Medical Center nurses have performed admirably, especially when they were overwhelmed with patients this past April. (3 months on the front lines, A1, 6/7/20)
Hospitals throughout the region have struggled to safely care for patients during this pandemic. Specifically, the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation and the Little Colorado Medical Center have had to reconfigure their floor plans to separate the patients infected with COVID-19 from those without it. Each facility adapted quickly and they both continue to meet the needs of their patients. Nurses at these facilities also deserve credit for all their sacrifices and their willingness to care for these patients.
Thank you to all the RN’s, the LPN’s and the CNA’s in our region for coming to work every day, putting on your personal protective equipment and caring for the COVID-19 patients during this pandemic. Without you, healthcare as we know it would come to a screeching halt.
GREGORY JARRIN, MD, FACS
Winslow Indian Health Care Center
Little Colorado Medical Center
Chief of Surgery
