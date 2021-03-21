Letter to the Editor: Contact GOP, let them know feelings on voting laws

Call your Arizona lawmakers in the House and the Senate and let them know that there has been no evidence of fraud in the last election. Call the governor and let him know you disagree with decreased access to voting. Let them all know that the variety of changes being introduced to make voting more difficult are tantamount to voter suppression.

Throughout the country, Republican state legislators are trying to decrease the number of citizens who can vote by putting up roadblocks. (As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent, 3/11, azdailysun.com) They claim it is about voting security but it is really about Republicans losing elections. A record number of people voted in Arizona in 2020 due to mail-in ballots. Arizona Republicans don’t want that to happen again. “There is no question of this being a higher level of Jim Crow...” Martin Luther King III responded when asked about new bills being introduced to decrease access to the ballot box.

Gov. Ducey stated plainly in a tweet that “...I’ve been pretty outspoken about Arizona’s election and bragged about it quite a bit to the Oval Office...” He went on to say that the election laws and practices in Arizona were “secure and empowering to voters.”