Letter to the Editor: Considering the future when it comes to overpass

In an effort to show how the Lone Tree overpass fits within Flagstaff’s commitment to carbon neutrality the firm engineering the overpass calculated the greenhouse gases associated with traffic congestion. Increasing the efficiency of the intersection, they argued, would result in lower amounts of greenhouse gases.

This calculation, however, seems to assume that the cars of 2040 will be similar to the cars of today. This is almost certainly not the case. Many will be zero-emission vehicles, which is to say that even when stuck in traffic they will produce zero emissions, and the gas vehicles will likely shut off when not moving in order to reduce both fuel consumption and greenhouse gases. In other words, there is no “green” reason for more lanes.

Moreover, the engineers did not address the greenhouse gases associated with the production of concrete, the primary material to be used in the construction of the overpass. If concrete were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases on Earth, behind only China and the United States. Building a smaller Lone Tree overpass would be more in keeping with the existing character of the town, save money, and, most importantly of all, help Flagstaff meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.

