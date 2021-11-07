 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Consider this AZ education statistic when voting
I hope our governor and legislature are proud of themselves. New data has come out on per pupil funding for education by state. There is a $17,000 difference between the top-funded state (New York at $26,000 per student) and the lowest (Arizona at $9,000 per student). The national average is $15,000 per student.

Please remember this at the next election. Is this what you want for education in our state? Our leaders want to dismantle public education in Arizona. It's deplorable!

TOM ZIEGLER

Flagstaff

