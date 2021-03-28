 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Consider the time frame of cycles of climate change
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Consider the time frame of cycles of climate change

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

One more comment about climate change to those who respond we are just going through another cycle. We are not just going through another cycle. Climate change cycles take thousands of years. Our present global warming climate change has been noticeable for only about 30 years, although you could say it started with the industrial revolution in 1760. OK, that was 261 years ago.

No, what we are experiencing today is obviously human activated. We need to reduce the carbon emissions, and soon.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff

0 comments
1
0
1
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)