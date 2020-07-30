Letter to the Editor: Consider leaving room to negotiate when voting on Proposition 434

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Proposition 434 is on Flagstaff's Aug. 4 primary ballot, referred by the Flagstaff City Council. The question its whether or not to renew the natural gas franchise that has been held by UNS Gas, Inc (Unisource Gas Company) for the last 25 years.

A “yes” vote on this proposition is to rubber stamp approval of another 25 years of the company paying the city 2% of their gross receipts for gas sold within the city. This payment is in return for the use of city property/rights of way for the gas delivery infrastructure. Note, this money goes into Flagstaff’s general operating budget.

But wait: what would be the result of a “no” vote? The current franchise agreement expires on Oct. 2, 2020. Between Aug. 5 and the termination of the current franchise, the city could offer an emergency extension of the existing franchise agreement; giving the two sides time to negotiate a franchise agreement that is more favorable to the citizens of Flagstaff. Such a favorably negotiated franchise agreement would then be submitted to Flagstaff’s voters at a future regular or special election.