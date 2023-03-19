“It’s the height of hypocrisy for Trump to feign concern for the community of East Palestine after years of openly mocking and rolling back environmental safeguards,” said Sara Chieffo, a vice president with the environmental group League of Conservation Voters. “Trump bent over backwards to cater to corporate polluters at every turn and put East Palestine and other communities directly in harm’s way.” (Trump Forgets to Mention the Train Safety Regulations He Gutted During Visit to East Palestine, Ohio, Vanity Fair, 2/22/23). Deregulation was the hallmark of the Trump Presidency. He made trains less safe by withdrawing a safety regulation involving brakes that was part of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act of 2015.
“In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Act to protect consumers and ensure that big banks could never again take down the economy and destroy millions of lives. Wall Street chief executives and their armies of lawyers and lobbyists hated this law … . In 2018, the big banks won. With support from both parties, President Donald Trump signed a law to roll back critical parts of Dodd-Frank. Regulators, including the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, then made a bad situation worse, letting financial institutions load up on risk.” (Elizabeth Warren, US Senator, MA. NYT, 3/13/23)
Deregulation of the banking industry is just as risky for the financial health of our country as it is for the health of those living in East Palestine, Ohio. Weakening banking laws allowed the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.
I urge both Sens. Kelly and Sinema to listen to their colleague, Sen. Warren. Pass legislation to make ECP (electronically controlled pneumatic) brakes mandatory and to reinforce Dodd-Frank as medium-sized banks need close oversight. Let’s avoid a replay of the recent train wreck in Ohio and the financial failures of 15 years ago. Federal regulation are often necessary to keep the United States healthy both physically and financially.
Sincerely
GREGORY JARRIN, MD
Whiteriver
