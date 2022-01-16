Letter to the Editor: Consider consequences of being critical of COVID transparency

I am writing to express my opinions regarding CDC guidelines released on Dec. 27 that help us take appropriate exposure and quarantine actions, as well as recent reactions to Mayor Deasy’s positive COVID result.

First, I am thankful that we finally have reasonable and clear guidelines to follow at our schools and workplaces that take into consideration incubation periods of currently circulating variants, different vaccine schedules and options, and individual choice (the guidelines consider both vaccinated and unvaccinated people). I am hopeful that, as a community, we can slow the spread of the omicron variant and help our hospitals operate at manageable capacities.

As part of these efforts, transparency is key. I appreciate Mayor Deasy’s early transparency (Dec. 28) about exposure, his adherence to wearing a well-fitted mask (KN95) over the course of exposure (and every time I’ve observed a Council meeting this fall), frequent testing, and quick reporting to contacts upon his positive result. At the same time, I’m concerned that the negativity regarding his positive result is going to discourage others from reporting to their contacts.

Moving forward, I’m hopeful that we can show each other compassion as we continue to navigate this pandemic together.

Sincerely,

CRYSTAL HEPP

Flagstaff

