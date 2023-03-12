In support of the recent Letters to the Editor asking that the City of Flagstaff remove the city finances from Wells Fargo Bank, many retired people across the United States, and here in Flagstaff, have taken a pledge to do the same through ThirdAct.org, an initiative of Bill McKibbin, a renowned environmentalist.
We have pledged to close our accounts and cut up our credit cards from four big banks -- Wells Fargo, Chase, Bank of America and Citibank -- if they do not stop lending money to people destroying our climate.
Together these four banks have lent the fossil fuel industry a trillion dollars since the Paris climate accords were signed seven years ago. They have also bankrolled the companies building new pipelines, and cut down tropical rainforests that would otherwise help offset some of our pollution. They are contributing to MASSIVE climate destruction.
On March 21, 2023, thousands of people will gather across the U.S. to show the strength of the movement.
ThirdAct.org is asking that you first take the pledge and, second, open new green credit card and banking accounts and then later move your money into green banks.
ThirdAct.org has no dispute with the officers and employees of local branches -- climate-destroying bank actions are not their fault.
For more details, please check out ThirdAct.org, where you will find much more information.
VAL BRYANT
Flagstaff
