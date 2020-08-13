Letter to the Editor: Consider a new model for AZ COVID response

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is an insult upon mortal injury to those who have died and their families that Arizona and Gov. Ducey’s actions in “putting out the embers” of COVID-19 are being held up as a model. This was fueling an existing fire, and then getting credit for tamping it back, using some of the means that would have slowed its spread in the first place.

There were many examples in the U.S. and abroad of what would have been better than the May reopening the way it was done here. Infection control of community illnesses is difficult, but its basics are simple, and have been done in past pandemics: and they are increasingly being utilized in this one. It takes massive public health outreach, community consensus building, transparency, accountability and material resources.

As schools re-open, let's be clear that wishful thinking, unfunded mandates for safety precautions, and looking the other way will only lead to more illness and death. It will take everyone working together, creatively and with shared concern and civility, to stop the suffering and death that the mishandling of the public’s health has wrought in this state. This is not about political theater: it’s about human lives.

MARC WORTHINGTON

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0