Letter to the Editor: Connections between Council, police important, proactive

I wish to commend Councilman Jim McCarthy for suggesting that the Flagstaff Police Department be invited to Flagstaff City Council meetings to explain its policies, procedures and operations, and to Council for their acting on his suggestion. Also, I thank the Daily Sun for covering the first meeting with a large article that I found very informative.

Although there already have been protests about police behavior in Flagstaff and other cities, I see these meetings as proactive. They are a chance for Council people as well as the community at large to learn more about our police department and to ask questions the responses of which give us more information and also point to areas of weakness that lead to further study and possibly change of policies.

What a good idea to focus the next two informative meetings on mental health and public intoxication issues. I was shocked to learn from the newspaper article that 52% of the department’s arrests [are] Native American, despite the ethnic group making up 12% of the public’s overall population. And further, only “36% of those arrests were local residents.” Yes, we are a border town to several Native American reservations, the latter of which do not sell alcohol. So Flagstaff bars and carry-outs attract those that wish to drink and may overdo it.