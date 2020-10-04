Letter to the Editor: Congressman O'Halleran endorses Judy Begay

For too long, Native American voters in Arizona have been overlooked. I'm honored to support Judy Begay for Supervisor of Coconino County Board of Supervisors' District 4 so that we can work together to solve the urgent issues facing Northern Arizona. Judy has over 45 years of leadership experience as a local school board member along with experience dealing with infrastructure improvement, affordable housing development, and expanding health and human services in her local community. Once she's elected, I look forward to working with her on rural infrastructure, water rights and the issues important to northern Arizona families.