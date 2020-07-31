Letter to the Editor: Congressman John Lewis is an icon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Robert Lewis was an American hero. He advocated for the equal treatment of every man, woman and child in our country, no matter the color of their skin. He worked towards fulfilling the promises of the Constitution for African-Americans throughout his life.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired him to join the civil rights movement as a student in 1959 and he never looked back. He participated in marches, sit-ins and protests as a private citizen before winning a seat in the United States House of Representatives in 1986 to fight for equality for African-Americans. For over 60 years, he worked to allow equal access to the voting booth, putting an end to literacy tests and other outrageous obstacles to voting for African-Americans in our country. Most recently, he led a sit-in on the floor of Congress in 2016 in attempt “to protest inaction on gun control measures.“ (Snapshot of a rights icon, congressman, A10, 7/22)

John Lewis has said that wherever we see inequality, we need to speak up. We should never allow an unjust action go unnoticed or unchallenged. If we could accomplish this seemingly simple task that has been a daunting challenge for most of us, it would be the most appropriate tribute possible to the Congressman from 5th District of Georgia. May his legacy outlast all of us.

GREGORY JARRIN, MD

Winslow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0