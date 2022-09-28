Letter to the Editor: Congress would do right by supporting Open App Markets Act

Congress proved with the recent Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act that they can enact important legislation even in these hyper-partisan times. I hope they can do the same thing with the Open App Markets Act, which is working its way through both houses with bipartisan support.
Seeking to foster innovation by creating a more level playing field for the small- and medium-sized app developers, this bill would tackle the almost monopolistic policies Apple and Google use with regards to their app markets. Currently, app developers face an uphill battle to get their apps approved for the markets, often facing changing standards from the tech giants. Once they are in the marketplace, they find that Apple and Google favor their own apps over those created by the app developers. To top it all off, the tech giants require all in-app purchases go through their payment system and then charge a fee of up to 30% for every transaction.
A level playing field would benefit us all by giving us more choices and reigning in costs. I sincerely hope we see Congress pass this bill in the near future.
BEN ESPINOZA
Flagstaff
