Letter to the Editor: Congress, Navajo Nation, needs O’Halleran
The coronavirus has greatly affected all of Arizona, particularly the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Nation has experienced 4,944 coronavirus cases -- 29.5% of all cases in Arizona, despite composing only 2.4% of Arizona’s population. This disparity can be largely attributed to income inequality, a lack of resources and insufficient healthcare.

Solutions like the SMART Act being proposed by Tom O’Halleran would more equitably approach how to help out rural communities that are impacted disproportionately. Arizona and Congress should be first concerned with the needs of our most vulnerable communities. That's why I support re-electing Tom O'Halleran.

ALEXANDRA LEFERE

Flagstaff

