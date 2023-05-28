When I work on my own personal budget, I always make sure I account for my required living expenses first (rent, bills, groceries, etc.) and then I look to cutting miscellaneous items that are unnecessary. This might mean reducing my takeout budget or limiting how many times I visit my favorite thrift shops. It’s basic financial literacy, yet Congress seems to be working the opposite way. Instead of ensuring that vital and necessary programs are funded, they aim to cut them while overlooking unnecessary tax cuts for the rich. Vital social programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, and housing assistance, are at risk for budget cuts. Rather than saving money, this will only push people deeper into poverty and create even higher costs in the long term. Even worse, a debt default would trigger a deep recession and throw millions of Americans out of work.