Letter to the Editor: Congress a next big step for action on climate change

Thank you, Arizona Daily Sun, for your recent articles regarding climate change such as the drought, the receding water level of Lake Powell and the Doomsday Glacier that highlight areas harmed by the overabundance of carbon in our atmosphere. Thank you also for articles such as Nicole Walker‘s article in Flag Live mentioning actions Flagstaff can take to lessen our carbon output, and a Gardening Etcetera article on composting with Cindy Murray mentioning what we can do with the compost we produce.

There are numerous actions the city and individual citizens can take to reduce our carbon footprint. We need to do all we can. Science indicates that globally we need to reach net zero emissions by 2050. An intermediate milestone is to reduce annual emissions by 50% by 2030.

Putting a price on carbon is currently the most effective tool we have in the carbon reduction tool box to reach these goals by those dates. It would also provide for the development and deployment of breakthrough technologies, and encourage innovation to ensure a sustained, healthy environment and economy.

There is, currently, a strong inclination in Congress to put a price on carbon. The most effective action you can take, right now, is to write your congressperson asking for their support for pricing carbon. Citizen’s Climate Lobby, an international group supporting climate action, has made this a very easy, two-minute action. Please visit citizensclimatelobby.org, under the drop-down “Take action” click on “Write Congress” or “Call Congress." All you need is right there.

VALARIE BRYANT

Flagstaff

