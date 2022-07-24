 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Congratulations to scholars

Letters

Hurray to all FUSD graduates and DREAMS awardees, 2022 graduates.

Congratulations to all graduates from the Flagstaff Unified School District:

Specifically, we want to congratulate all awardees of the DREAMS Scholarship organization.

Flagstaff High School:

Faith Begay; Bryanna Denny; Annalee Gutierrez Rivera; Skylar Ramos; Kaylee Trujillo; Clinton Nelson; Mayrin Soto

Coconino High School:

Kinverly Sillas Ramirez; Akasha Ashley; Matias Ortiz; Ryanna Begay; Paola Vara-Ramirez; Jeremy Yazzie; Parker Hubbell; Ashlynn Roberson

Summit High School:

Alondra Martinez Alvarez; Recheal Colson; Renee Simpson

We wish you all the best and success as you strive for your goals. We also want to take this opportunity to thank the organizations, foundations and others who helped in fundraising. Because of your generous donations, we were able to award $32,000 in scholarships.

Thank you again for your support and believing in educating our youth.

JEFFIE LOCKET

D.R.E.A.M.S.

Correspondent secretary

