Letter to the Editor: Concerns emerge over use of COVID relief funds for state

To whom it may concern,

Arizona's COVID-19 relief funds described by the Associated Press article in the Daily Sun's Saturday, Jan. 15, issue are being threatened by the state's deliberate misuse. These funds for the people of Arizona were meant to be used in the recovery effort and to fight the pandemic. State programs are instead using them to promote school vouchers to enrich private, religious institutions. They are also directing money away from jurisdictions that are determined to comply with safety measures to end this pandemic.

The governor is pandering to his misguided base at the expense of our recovery. I do not want Arizona's relief money spent that way. Arizona is poised to lose millions of dollars of relief funding that our state desperately needs due to the selfish interests of a few. If you value your health and want to improve Arizona's educational standing in the country (recently 50th), please remember come election time how the Republican party has squandered this opportunity for our state to recover.

LOTTIE HERKENHOFF

Flagstaff

