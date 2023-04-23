According to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, the State of Arizona has the lowest expenditure ($425) per person of the 50 states. Anyone who has driven Arizona's roads recently knows that, as do tire and alignment shops. According to the U.S. Census Bureau Arizona's actual instruction expenditure ($4,801) per pupil in K-12 schools is the lowest of the 50 states. According to the Arizona School Personnel Administrators, approximately 42% of teacher vacancies are filled by those who do not meet our state's certification requirements.