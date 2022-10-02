 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Concern over bulk trash pickup

Letters

Children, walking to school, are beginning to play with dangerous items piling up in front of house. The bulky trash is also flowing into the street blocking the sidewalks. Seems very dangerous. Train the street sweeper! That’s a useless endeavor anyway. Contract out, at this point, to have bulky trash removed.

MELODY VARNER

Flagstaff

Tags

