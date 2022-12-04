Letter to the Editor: Community healing requires verified information

On Nov. 23, the Daily Sun featured NALA’s article “Flagstaff we need to talk.” This excellent article defined what divides our community and nation; but, then, identified pathways by which we can re-unite our community through purposeful listening. We don’t have to agree with each other, yet we do need to base our opinions on verified information. This is a challenge when social media is ripe with intentional disinformation.
The process of respectful listening and questioning worked well in the Doney Park, Timberline and Fernwood (DPTF) planning committee. A dozen community members from different social, political and economic perspectives met nearly 30 times to articulate how growth policies and community services could best be facilitated over the coming 20 years. While we didn’t always agree, we based our discussions on fact, listened to different opinions and respectfully challenged the substance of an argument (not the person) when we disagreed.
The NALA editorial asks us to follow a similar path, to find what unites us rather than divides. Let’s begin by individually using verified information from sources such as the Associated Press and National Public Radio. We need to question what we hear through social media. Unfortunately, political factions will continue to propagate lies to make their sides look better. Our job as citizens is to fact-check statements, even when we might profit from them in the short run, but then saddle ourselves or our kids with longer-term consequences.
BRYAN BATES
Doney Park
