Thank you, Daily Sun, for raising awareness of an important issue affecting women’s health in our community.

Feuquay's comments regarding breast cancer diagnosis are reminiscent of the historical downplay of women's health issues by a patriarchal medicine system. This condescending and dismissive attitude unfortunately convinces many citizens that substandard medical care is an expected "tax" of living in our beautiful mountain town and that they should not expect the standard of care that those in other regions of the country enjoy.

Furthermore, politics shouldn't interfere with patient care. When surgeries are postponed and canceled and cancer diagnoses are delayed despite the very enthusiastic availability of well-trained doctors in the area (indeed, both Dr. Michael Ulissey and I were in touch with NAH leadership about this specific impending problem in March-April 2023), the community should be skeptical that the local/regional hospital system is acting in the best interests of the patients it serves.

For women who wish to be proactive in seeking standard-of-care up-to-date breast cancer screening (i.e., the care they DESERVE), I’d like to offer my recommendations:

-- Speak to your doctor about breast cancer risk assessment by age 25 or as early as possible to ensure you know your personal risk factors to inform when and how you should be screened

-- Start annual mammograms at age 40 (or earlier and supplement with MRI if high risk)

-- Make sure the center you choose offers 3D mammograms to everyone at no additional charge

-- Ask if the radiologist has dedicated breast fellowship training and how many mammograms they read per year

-- Find a breast center with the distinction of being an ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, which will ensure at least basic standards are being met and resources offered (assessed every three years). Those with additional NAPBC accreditation follow even stricter criteria.

While it is true that many mammograms are read by general radiologists due to a national shortage of breast imagers (though again, three of us want to help here!), these points can at least assist patients in finding high quality breast imaging.

KIMBERLY S. WINSON, MD

Breast and General Radiology

Flagstaff