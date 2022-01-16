Letter to the Editor: Comment over mayor's COVID situation questioned

I am appalled with Councilmember Aslan’s statements in the Daily Sun article “Mayor Deasy tests positive for COVID,” attacking Mayor Deasy with misinformation that is dangerous for our community. Anyone who’s been paying attention knows Mayor Deasy was forthcoming of a known exposure far earlier and there was no “secret” about it.

Maybe we should give Councilmember Aslan the benefit of the doubt that he did not hear Mayor Deasy state multiple times at a prior meeting about a known exposure as reasoning for tuning in to that Council meeting virtually. After all, Councilmember Aslan has the highest absenteeism rate of any member of Council and has been leaving Council meetings early to go to play rehearsal.

I am concerned that Councilmember Aslan’s conspiracy theories and blatant misinformation could dissuade others from being as transparent as Mayor Deasy in informing others when exposed or contracting COVID. I am further concerned that Aslan’s vanity and absenteeism has overshadowed his ability to properly represent the people of Flagstaff.

Mayor Deasy, I hope you and your family get well soon, and thank you for being honest and forthcoming with the public.

PATRICIA RAY

Flagstaff

