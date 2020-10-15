 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Comedy show that is LD6 not so funny under wrong leaders
Letters

I offer the following regarding your Arizona State Legislative District 6 (LD6) vote.

Wendy Rogers, Walt Blackman and Brenda Barton are pro-fetus. Unfortunately, their voting and other records, campaign literature, and 1:1 interactions demonstrate that they are anti-child, anti-human, anti-Earth.

End the dystopian nightmare, maybe Saturday Night Live skit, that is our LD6. "Praise be" for comedy, though.

For a consistent definition and application of "life," including that of those "who brung ya" of any species, as related to your representation in the Arizona State Legislature, District 6, vote French, Evans and Babbott, for our survival, to meet human potential, to restore Earth, to thrive.

SUSIE IMMEL

Flagstaff

