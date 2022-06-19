Letter to the Editor: 'Come on, Forest Service, do what needs to be done'

So after the Tunnel Fire with its evacuations, loss of property, and the financial and mental stresses that comes with that, the destruction of thousands of acres of our precious public lands, the devastation to wildlife and the watershed, and now the same repetition with the Pipeline Fire, is the Forest Service actually going to accept reality and close the forest? It should have been done after the Tunnel Fire.

In reading the reports of the arrest of an individual in connection with the new pipeline fire, it sounds like he was on federal lands. These are extraordinary conditions right now, they were the same at the time of Funnel Fire, and the Forest Service needs to accept reality and take responsibility and make what to some will be unpleasant but critical decisions. The aftermath of these fires is going to be horrific with the potential of flooding. Thankfully there has been no loss of life but that could change in a heartbeat.

So come on, Forest Service, do what needs to be done, do everything possible to protect our lives, property, our community and our public lands. We cannot protect against lightning but we can do our best to protect against careless people. CLOSE THE FOREST. This letter was written and submitted the second day of the Pipeline Fire, so hopefully closure will happen before this letter is published.

SHARON KRUSHAK

Flagstaff

