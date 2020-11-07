Letter to the Editor: Colton Meadows example of acts to preserve local land treasures

Flagstaff has many natural treasures. We must preserve and protect some of those from further development. We have majestic mountains, a ponderosa pine forest and large herds of elk and deer that pass on a wildlife corridor that runs through our community.
A large portion of that corridor is called Colton Meadows, 90 acres of land near the Museum of Northern Arizona. This corridor is well known to local hikers and bikers who travel through this beautiful area.
The Museum of Northern Arizona purchased the land as an investment in the 1970s. However, in the spring of 2019 the museum board was approached by local residents who preferred to protect and preserve these meadows rather than sell to developers.
To this end, The Friends of Colton Meadows was formed. This group is endorsed but not sponsored by the museum board. Their objective: Raise donations that would equal income from sales to developers.
The land was divided into five 18-acre parcels. Two of those parcels have been preserved through donations. The names of the donors will be forever associated with this protected land. Friends of Colton Meadows is at work to preserve a third 18-acre parcel that, when accomplished, will encompass and protect the wildlife migration corridor under a permanent conservation easement as per an agreement with Coconino County.
That leaves two parcels adjacent to the first three that are yet to be protected. These two are away from the migration corridor but are part of and critical to the value of the Meadows. By adding these last two parcels, Colton Meadows will preserve the important migration corridor, provide biking and hiking paths, maintain a drainage and watershed recharge, protect archaeological and historical features, and retain an additional buffer for Flagstaff dark skies.
I encourage anyone who is able to contribute toward preserving and protecting Colton Meadows to contact ColtonMeadows2020@gmail.com for information.
Also, we at the Peaks Senior Living Community have initiated The Peaks: Neighbors at Colton Meadows, a fundraising effort of our own to address the possibility of smaller gifts from anyone in Flagstaff. Questions can be sent to Wiszona@gmail.com.
BILL KRIEGER
Flagstaff
