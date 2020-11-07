Letter to the Editor: Colton Meadows example of acts to preserve local land treasures

Flagstaff has many natural treasures. We must preserve and protect some of those from further development. We have majestic mountains, a ponderosa pine forest and large herds of elk and deer that pass on a wildlife corridor that runs through our community.

A large portion of that corridor is called Colton Meadows, 90 acres of land near the Museum of Northern Arizona. This corridor is well known to local hikers and bikers who travel through this beautiful area.

The Museum of Northern Arizona purchased the land as an investment in the 1970s. However, in the spring of 2019 the museum board was approached by local residents who preferred to protect and preserve these meadows rather than sell to developers.

To this end, The Friends of Colton Meadows was formed. This group is endorsed but not sponsored by the museum board. Their objective: Raise donations that would equal income from sales to developers.