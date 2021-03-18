Letter to the Editor: Collaboration, individual change helps in climate change battle

In response to the letter “Don't Let Carbon Neutrality Plan Go Under the Radar,” I respectfully disagree with the author's argument, but fully agree with the message of the title alone. Being educated about the climate crisis and its urgency is imperative for effective climate action.

Thankfully, the City of Flagstaff has adopted the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which has involved a ton of work and collaboration between the city and businesses, scientists, experts, professors and more. Without us all doing our part and taking action, we're on track to reaching a point of no return and experiencing catastrophic climate change impacts. I am proud to be in community that is prioritizing climate action and has been recognized as one of 88 top climate leaders in the world for 2020. Go Flagstaff!

While the city is doing its part to commit to a very ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, it's time for all of us to examine our own carbon footprints, our lifestyles and consider what we're willing to give up or perhaps, give to make a difference. For example, giving public transportation a chance as a new way to commute (even just once a week) or giving time and energy to support climate action through a local group.