Letter to the Editor: 'Coconino Strong' leads to Passing of 428

Thanks to Coconino County voters, Coconino Community College’s (CCC) Proposition 428 passed by a wide margin in the May 17 election! The positive vote means Coconino Community College will add critical programs and continue to provide training for our first responders, construction engineers and service technicians. The increased funding also means more students will be served including veterans, IT professionals and teachers in Flagstaff, Williams and Page to further CCC’s reach into our county. Your YES vote made the difference.

This is Coconino Strong and you made the difference. Thank you!

Many CCC graduates come from and stay in our local communities. They raise families here, go to school and pay taxes. They are Coconino County employed and employers. They form the fabric of our communities.

This is Coconino Strong!

We would like to thank Coconino Community College President Colleen Smith and CCC’s governing bboard for their collective vision of the importance of CCC’s programs to our communities that fueled the determination to move forward with the tax increase initiative.

We are grateful for Coconino Strong!

GAIL LOWE, TREASURER, AND SUSIE GARRETSON AND MANDY METZGER, CO-CHAIRS

Supporters for a Thriving CCC Political Action Committee

