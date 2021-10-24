Letter to the Editor: Coconino County taxpayer continues to seek more transparency on bills

Property owners recently received their yearly Coconino County tax bills with 17 line items, which for the most part, are indecipherable. Although I wrote a letter to this paper about the problem with the property tax bill last year and also spoke with County Treasurer Benatar, my concerns went unheard.

Why is it that we are not provided with an insert explaining what each line item on the tax bill means and what the money is being spent on? There is a glossy four-color insert in the bill that tells us in big font when the tax bill is due, how we can get updates from the Treasurer’s Office, and on one fold the County Treasurer’s name in big font. It’s way past time for County Treasurer Benatar to reformat the bill so we the taxpayers know what our tax dollars are being spent on.