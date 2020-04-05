Letter to the Editor: Coconino and Kaibab should close forests in May
Letters

I am very concerned about the upcoming fire season in the Flagstaff region. Although firefighters are brave people and essential to our health and welfare, I worry very much about their well-being during this time of COVID-19 pandemic. In the event of catastrophic wildfire, where can displaced people go that is safe and that does not take away from people sick with COVID-19?

I respectfully request that the Coconino and Kaibab National Forest leaders completely close these two forests to all camping and traffic on May 1. Please listen! Many lives hang in the balance! By making this decision now and publicizing it well, citizens can make alternative plans for exercise and recreation.

ROBERT YOUNG

Flagstaff

