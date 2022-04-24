Letter to the Editor: Closing forest no quandary for local

In reading the article on the Cochrane Fire, authorities kept mentioning how severe the coming fire season could be. Nowhere does it mentions putting fire restrictions in effect early and making plans to shut the forest down before Memorial Day. Once again it seems like people in charge are not being proactive in early planning and shutdown.

There have been several towns that have been destroyed by fires recently and Flagstaff could be no different. Doney Park, Kachina Village, Mountainaire, Munds Park could be wiped out very quickly. When are officials going to learn people’s lives and homes are more important than than letting people camp in the forest? How many more Museum Fires and Schultz Fires do we need to make a point?

Memorial Day is notorious for fires. We need to be proactive and shut the forest down. We cannot control lightning but we can make every attempt to control use of the forest.

SHARON KRUSHAK

Flagstaff

