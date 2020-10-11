Letter to the Editor: Close the gap of education equality, vote for Evans, Babbott

Mr. Blackman and Ms. Barton, candidates for LD6, commented on Prop 208 in an Oct. 4 AZ Daily Sun article. It stated that both candidates would vote no on Prop 208. A recap said that Mr. Blackman “felt the budgeting system should be reformed to reward better performing schools … .” He also said “… we send money to the Depart. of Ed., or … school districts, or … school boards,” “they manage what happens to that money, not the state.”
I was a governing board member of an Arizona school for seven and a half years, and we spent over 80% of our state aid and grants on wages for teachers and related payroll taxes, instructional supplies, student services and support -- which did not include administration salaries, supplies or maintenance costs. That is how we carefully and legally managed our money.
Why don’t Republicans support an increase in education? Because if only the rich can afford a good education, then they can continue to broaden the disparity of household income and wealth. Pew Research Center reported in Jan. 2020 that “economic inequality, whether measured through the gaps in income or wealth between richer and poorer households, continues to widen.” “One reason for the concern is that people in the lower rungs of the economic ladder may experience diminished economic opportunity and mobility in the face of rising inequality.” “Others have highlighted inequality’s negative impact on the political influence of the disadvantaged, on geographic segregation by income, and on economic growth itself.”
Let’s close the gap. Vote for Coral Evans and Art Babbott, who support education, not discrimination.
BARBARA BATES
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!