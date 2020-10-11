Letter to the Editor: Close the gap of education equality, vote for Evans, Babbott

Mr. Blackman and Ms. Barton, candidates for LD6, commented on Prop 208 in an Oct. 4 AZ Daily Sun article. It stated that both candidates would vote no on Prop 208. A recap said that Mr. Blackman “felt the budgeting system should be reformed to reward better performing schools … .” He also said “… we send money to the Depart. of Ed., or … school districts, or … school boards,” “they manage what happens to that money, not the state.”

I was a governing board member of an Arizona school for seven and a half years, and we spent over 80% of our state aid and grants on wages for teachers and related payroll taxes, instructional supplies, student services and support -- which did not include administration salaries, supplies or maintenance costs. That is how we carefully and legally managed our money.