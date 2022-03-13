Letter to the Editor: Climate report another reason for urgency, action

A report on the dangers of climate change was released on Feb. 28 by the intergovernmental panel on climate change. These experts, gathered by the United Nations, consist of 270 researchers from 67 countries. This report is the most detailed look yet at the threats posed by global warming. It finds that climate hazards have worsened significantly in the past decade. Wildfires, heat waves, droughts (in Arizona and much of the U.S.) and rising sea levels are increasingly displacing people from their homes and threatening food and water supplies.