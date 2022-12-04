Letter to the Editor: Climate conference attendee urges more done at all levels

Getting outdoors in the beautiful Arizona landscape should relieve stress, but mountain biking through a charred forest instead gave me a feeling of gnawing climate anxiety. This feeling drove me all the way to Egypt this month, where I attended the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) as an official observer, my conviction deepening that world leaders needed to make concrete steps toward reducing emissions to meet the 1.5°C Paris agreement warming target.
Every time I walked by the U.S. pavilion, I felt a pit of frustration in my stomach. While Indigenous peoples from the Pacific Islands detailed how their islands were disappearing, John Kerry talked about carbon pricing -- which can provide wiggle room to allow the polluters to continue polluting.
I also heard hopeful perspectives. I met people all over the world working toward climate solutions. Musa from Nigeria researches invasive species and wetland restoration. Rwanda is implementing nature-based solutions, including establishment of national parks and wetland restoration. Crowds of youth called out leaders to move their conversation to action.
World leaders made some progress -- for example, Just Energy Transition Partnerships. However, issues such as phasing down fossil fuels, they did not address. To keep up momentum established from the small steps of progress at COP27, voices of urgency from around the globe are needed, starting here at home in Arizona. I urge you to get involved with local climate groups, because it is these communities that will hold our local, national and world leaders accountable for climate.
MEGAN QUINN
Flagstaff
