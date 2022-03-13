 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: 'Climate change impacts are at our front door'

Climate change impacts are at our front door. As your March 6 letter writers outlined so well, we need climate action -- and we need it without delay.

Particularly effective would be a price on the carbon content of fuels that emit heat-trapping greenhouse gases. Revenues to assist American consumers and promote climate solutions would be immediately available.

By using the budget reconciliation process, our congressional leaders have an opportunity for action today which can prevent more climate dislocations tomorrow. They need to hear from us.

DON BAYLES

Flagstaff

