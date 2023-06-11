Flagstaff is surrounded by the largest contiguous ponderosa pine forest in the world. These forests have historically evolved to benefit from frequent fires ignited by lightning and Indigenous cultural burning practices. Unfortunately, with more than a century of fire suppression, overgrazing and select logging, our forests are unhealthy, and they are vulnerable to crown-replacing wildfires. This threatens Flagstaff's natural resources, economy, infrastructure and quality of life.

Our forests depend on low-severity surface fire to frequently (every three to 10 years) creep across the forest floor and clear out forest litter, excessive small trees and shrubs. Prescribed fire plays a natural role in our forests and improves overall forest ecosystem health. These frequent surface fires reduce the risk of destructive wildfires and protect our communities.

We don't have a choice when it comes to fire in and around Flagstaff. During Flagstaff's hot, dry and windy season, we can either be reactive -- by fighting catastrophic wildfires -- or we can be proactive -- by applying planned surface fires under the right conditions. Coupling science-based planning with experienced wildland fire practitioners, prescribed fire can safely and successfully be applied in our forests.

By managing prescribed fire in controlled situations, the impact of smoke on public health is greatly reduced, especially when compared to more intense amounts of smoke from severe wildfires that usually last longer. Scientific studies have shown that smoke particulate matter from destructive wildfires is much greater than smoke emissions from prescribed fires.

Forest management professionals cannot restore our forest through thinning small trees from the forest alone. We need residents to support the practice of prescribed burning in and around our communities. The forest, plants, wildlife and the people who live in the Southwestern ponderosa pine forests depend on frequent surface fires to ensure forest health and the well-being of all depending on them.

We realize for some vulnerable populations any amount of smoke is an issue. Please see these smoke mitigation resources:

-- Defend What Matters: https://gffp.org/essential_grid/gffp-newspaper-insert

-- Smoke Tool Box: Strategies to Protect your Health When Smoke is in the Air: https://gffp.org/smoke

-- City of Flagstaff Fire Department HEPA Air Purifier program: https://gis.flagstaffaz.gov/portal/apps/sites/#/flagstaff-hepa-filter-program

GREATER FLAGSTAFF FORESTS PARTNERSHIP BOARD OF DIRECTORS