Letter to the Editor: Clean energy efforts make gains in council thanks to voices

At a recent Flagstaff City Council three significant actions were approved. A Climate Emergency Declaration was declared as a result of a citizen’s petition signed by 250 people at the Sept. 20, 2019, Global Climate Strike held on the south lawn of city hall. This achievement provides the needed support for the Sustainability Program to be more viable and proceed with the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. Next was a resolution urging the Arizona Corporation Commission to adopt a statewide clean energy standard. Lastly, a resolution urging the United States Congress to a pass a carbon fee and dividend legislation was thoroughly debated and passed.

We would also like recognize the many citizens who attended the Climate Strike, the many organizers that established citizen’s commissions to make comments to Council, such as ecumenical, science, and medical to list a couple. Sustainability, Bike/Pedestrian, and Water Commissioners, who are volunteers helping with various aspects of climate safe planning. The City of Flagstaff Sustainability staff and their manager, Ms. Nicole Antonopoulos, kept the momentum high. Finally, Ms. Dara Marks-Marino (Sustainably Commissioner) and Ms. Shawn Newell (Citizen Climate Lobby) are steadfast local activists that understand how to lead motivated yet and diverse (motley even) pack of climate activists.