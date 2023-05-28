Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I personally believe Northern Arizona Healthcare’s proposed Health and Wellness village is an important proposal that will have a positive impact on our city and our region. The well-being of Flagstaff and northern Arizona residents depends on our access to quality healthcare services close to home.

NAH’s proposal also will benefit Flagstaff’s long-term development. It will bring new opportunities for much sought-after jobs and careers here in a community we love and help spur investments in local businesses and innovative, environmentally responsible technologies.

I’d like to thank the Flagstaff City Council for their in-depth review and consideration of the Health and Wellness Village. The proposed state-of-the-art ambulatory care center and hospital that will anchor the development are much-needed investments in the future of Flagstaff.

I appreciate the time and effort the councilmembers and the city staff have committed to understanding the details of the proposal and helping ensure it aligns with Flagstaff’s Regional Plan. As NAH’s Health and Wellness Village proposal continues through the city’s reviews and approvals, I ask that city council continue to support it.

BO BOLENDER

Clarkdale