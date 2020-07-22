Letter to the Editor: City should begin bracing for return of college kids during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“You don’t have to wear that in here, man.”

That was what my now former barber right next to NAU’s campus told me when I walked in with a mask on ready to get my first haircut in months. The barber wasn’t wearing a mask, and neither was his last client, a typical young college student who politely held the door open. This was about four weeks ago, and thankfully, the barber is now required to wear a mask.

The message to me was clear, though: once the college kids return to campus in full force, the City of Flagstaff will be in trouble. The students who are currently surrounded by the spread of COVID-19 in the Valley will be headed up here and will be hearing mixed messages at best from the adults around them. I don’t fault young adults for wanting to be social and being less fearful of the virus, and I don’t fault struggling business owners from wanting to comfort their customers with a sense of normalcy, but I do wish that our community had a more coordinated response to keep students and community members happy and healthy when they return.