Letter to the Editor: City should begin bracing for return of college kids during pandemic

“You don’t have to wear that in here, man.”
That was what my now former barber right next to NAU’s campus told me when I walked in with a mask on ready to get my first haircut in months. The barber wasn’t wearing a mask, and neither was his last client, a typical young college student who politely held the door open. This was about four weeks ago, and thankfully, the barber is now required to wear a mask.
The message to me was clear, though: once the college kids return to campus in full force, the City of Flagstaff will be in trouble. The students who are currently surrounded by the spread of COVID-19 in the Valley will be headed up here and will be hearing mixed messages at best from the adults around them. I don’t fault young adults for wanting to be social and being less fearful of the virus, and I don’t fault struggling business owners from wanting to comfort their customers with a sense of normalcy, but I do wish that our community had a more coordinated response to keep students and community members happy and healthy when they return.
As a teacher, I have had practicum students from NAU come into class smelling like cigarettes and alcohol. It was annoying then, but it will be dangerous now. Who wants someone entering their child’s classroom that was at a house party with 50 people the night before? My wife is a nurse at a rehabilitation facility that serves medically fragile patients. They don’t allow outside visitors or family right now, but they did just have 30 nursing students at once walk through the doors wearing sub-par masks. Can’t we provide these students with N95 masks when they work in the community?
The adults in the room need to determine some creative solutions to help keep the community and the students safe. Northern Arizona University has been seen at times as a figurative plague on the town of Flagstaff; let’s try to communicate with each other and prevent it from being a literal one.
DANIEL PRENTICE
Flagstaff
