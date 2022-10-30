Letter to the Editor: 'City of Flagstaff needs Becky Daggett as its mayor'

Becky Daggett and I have known each other for 10 years, first as volunteers at Theatrikos, then as friends. When working closely together at Theatrikos, we’d be in touch all day, every day, for months on end. At other times, months could go by without us seeing each other. And yet she has always been there for me, literally day or night, at a moment’s notice.
As an example, three years ago I delivered twin boys and one died shortly after birth. Becky visited me at 10 o’clock at night at FMC while I held my surviving twin. My hourslong conversation with Becky brought me a much-needed bit of normalcy, comfort and humor. Her genuine concern for others and her ability to listen without judgment and act with selflessness is what made her a perfect person to be with that night.
My experience of being heard and supported is just one of countless experiences that people of Flagstaff have had with Becky. Go to beckydaggett.com and see the list of organizations she’s supported, including the City of Flagstaff, Stop Dark Money, Grand Canyon Trust, High Country Humane and Friends of Flagstaff’s Future.
The City of Flagstaff needs Becky Daggett as its mayor because we need someone who has a track record of selfless service, community-building and problem-solving. Four of our current councilmembers -- Austin Aslan, Jim McCarthy, Adam Shimoni and Vice Mayor Miranda Sweet -- endorse Becky for mayor. Take it from those of us who know: she genuinely cares.
ADRIENNE BISCHOFF
Flagstaff
