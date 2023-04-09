I’ve been watching Flagstaff change during the last 20 years -- in part because the world around us is changing. Ensuring that our community’s character and natural beauty remain for our children and grandchildren means preparing thoughtfully for ongoing change.

Two long-range planning efforts are getting underway, and we all have a chance to help protect the future of our area. The City of Flagstaff has launched its Regional Plan revision as Coconino County prepares to revise its Comprehensive Plan.

I urge our local leaders to incorporate aggressive efforts to protect from and mitigate climate impacts on our future community and landscape. We’ve already seen a warmer, more variable climate trigger intense fires, rainfall events and flooding. Let’s keep these impacts in mind as we think about future land use in the region.

The county seeks to improve emergency notifications and evacuation. Are we also thinking about alternative access and evacuation routes? Think how many memes we’ve seen in the past year joking that “Flagstaff is closed!” by flooding or winter conditions. That’s not so funny if fire or catastrophe force people to flee.

Many remember the horrific fire that destroyed Paradise, California. I’ve read that the town’s rebuilding effort is incorporating firebreaks into parks and green belt areas. Might we do the same thing in our local planning?

The county has referenced planning for 50-year flood events in replacing damaged culverts and roads on Slayton Ranch Road and elsewhere. But given the extreme rainfalls of recent years, shouldn’t we be more ambitious in planning and building infrastructure?

As residents and stewards of this community, we should be pushing our planners and leaders to envision a resilient future. And we should be willing as taxpayers to help bring that future about.

LAURA HUENNEKE

Flagstaff